Bodmin Keep – Cornwall’s Army Museum, is hosting a range of events leading up to Armed Forces Day.
The museum will be holding a navigation challenge on Sunday, June 25 from 11am-3pm as part of celebrations for Armed Forces Day. The challenge will see competitors pitted against one another to win the most points in the fastest time.
Working in teams of up to four people, participants will be given a map with a series of locations around Bodmin and will collect points by solving clues at each location. The competing team that completes the challenge in the fastest time will win an adventure experience with Footsteps of Discovery axe-throwing and den-building in Nantillo Woods for up to eight people.
Helen Bishop-Stephens, the museum’s Director said: “This fun event is based on a real-life Army exercise. It’s not just about being the fastest, the challenge involves map-reading, puzzles and team-working too.”
The event is free to serving members of the Armed Forces and their families and £4 for all other participating groups. Registration from 11am-1pm. The challenge route should take no more than two hours. Competitors must complete the course by 3pm to be eligible to win the prize. To register, visit: bodminkeep.org.uk/visit-us/whats-on/
Explore Bodmin’s military past with Bodmin Keep’s family-friendly town trail
Also available to take part in on Sunday, June 25 is a family-friendly town trail from 10am-3pm. The trail, which can be completed anytime and at participants’ own pace, will involve following a map to find Bodmin’s historic sites of interest and solving clues on puzzle boards at each location. The town trail starts at 10am and will take approximately two hours to complete. This accessible event will be a fun way of exploring Bodmin and finding out about its military significance from the ancient past to the present day.
Bodmin Keep museum will be open all day and there’ll be a fundraising raffle at the event with some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses. The event rounds off at 3pm with a cream tea and Bodmin Town Band playing in the grounds of the Keep.
Leah Mason, the museum’s Learning Manager said: “We wanted to create a community event for all generations to enjoy together. Even if you’re not going to take part in the trail, you’re welcome to visit the museum, have a cream tea and listen to the town band to celebrate Armed Forces Day”.
The town trail and navigation challenge event will be free to serving members of the Armed Forces and their families with a military ID card (MOD Form 90) and £4 for all other participating groups. Entry to Bodmin Keep – Cornwall’s Army Museum will be free to all serving members of the Armed Forces on June 24 and 25. Opening hours 10am-5pm (last entry 4pm).
There’s more…
Bodmin and Wenford Railway is offering the last train ride of the day free on Sunday, June 25 to Armed Forces families. Tickets for the 3.45pm departure train are available on a first-come-first-served basis. For more information visit the Bodmin & Wenford Railway website.