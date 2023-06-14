Also available to take part in on Sunday, June 25 is a family-friendly town trail from 10am-3pm. The trail, which can be completed anytime and at participants’ own pace, will involve following a map to find Bodmin’s historic sites of interest and solving clues on puzzle boards at each location. The town trail starts at 10am and will take approximately two hours to complete. This accessible event will be a fun way of exploring Bodmin and finding out about its military significance from the ancient past to the present day.