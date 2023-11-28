Join international disaster relief charity, ShelterBox and Fern Britton for a festive evening of singing and goodwill at Truro Cathedral in support of its winter fundraising appeal.
ShelterBox is hosting its inaugural carol concert fundraiser at Truro’s historic cathedral this December with special guest, presenter, writer and journalist, Fern Britton.
The charity supports people who have lost their homes due to conflict or disaster by providing shelter and simple items, like solar lights or water filters, that make a tangible difference.
Fern Britton, who will be doing a reading at the concert, says: “I am thrilled to be involved in this special festive event with ShelterBox. It’s a lovely way to bring people together and to raise money and awareness for an incredibly important cause.”
The Clams, a local all-female sea shanty group, will be singing on the night as well as two community choirs, The Ingleheart Singers and The Suitcase Singers, who have both previously performed at events supporting ShelterBox.
ShelterBox relies on public donations to fund its responses around the world. It is currently supporting thousands of people across around 20 rural mountain villages in Morocco who have been unable to return home since an earthquake in September. It’s also working with partners in Libya to provide winter clothing, thermal blankets, and heaters ahead of winter to people who have had their homes washed away by devastating flooding.
Fern continues: “The winter months can be a busy time, and it’s easy to get caught up in parties and presents and forget that many families around the world are in need of shelter or basic items like water filters and solar lights.
“Millions of people are suffering the loss of their homes, livelihoods and sometimes loved ones too. The reality is that for displaced people, the winter can bring with it even harsher conditions and life-threatening low temperatures.”
ShelterBox has recently launched its winter fundraising appeal to help fund its responses around the world. During the winter months in places like Syria, Morocco and Ukraine, temperatures drop to below freezing, meaning people without shelter are faced with even more hardship. The charity tailors its aid packages during this time of year, to ensure people have the necessary items to stay warm.
Guests attending the event will also hear from ShelterBox’s CEO Sanj Srikanthan. The event will be held on Tuesday 19 December from 7pm to 9pm at Truro Cathedral, with tickets being on a donation basis. Doors will open at 6:15pm and people are encouraged to arrive in plenty of time. People wishing to attend the concert can book via eventbrite.
Whether you’re attending with family, friends, or on your own, the concert promises to be an enjoyable evening for everyone. Enjoy complimentary refreshments, sing along to your favourite carols, and embrace the festive cheer.