COMMUNITY carol singing and a Victorian market will make for a wonderfully festive atmosphere as Callington gears up for its Christmas Lights Switch On this weekend.
Events on Saturday (December 3) will begin with a craft fair in the Town Hall, (10am to 2pm) where youngsters will also have the chance to meet Santa in his grotto.
From 3.30pm, head to the Pannier Market where Callington Rotary Club will be hosting its much-loved Victorian Market. There’ll be live entertainment from Vocal Footprint and later from Callington Town Band as you browse.
St Mary’s Square will be the place for people to gather from 4.30pm onwards for Community Carols with the Town Band, and song sheets will be available. All eyes will be peeled for Santa as he arrives just ahead of the Christmas Lights countdown at 5pm.
There’ll be more music in the Pannier Market and the Square from 5.15pm and then to round off the day, a Family Christmas Disco in the Town Hall.
A road closure will be in place in Fore Street from 4pm to 6.30pm as the Christmas Lights activities take place.