The opening contest of the day was the Condy Mathias Maiden race, which saw James Shaw partner Dawn Supreme to victory; continuing his good fortune from Kilworthy two weeks ago where he rode a double. Dawn Supreme put in a good display of jumping and was left clear when nearest pursuer, One Tree Hill came down at the second last obstacle. Trainer John Heard, a stalwart of point to pointing in Devon and Cornwall spoke fondly of his jockey, who was having his first ride for the trainer and went onto say; "I bought Dawn Supreme last year after he had a few niggles and he missed last season. I turned him away and didn’t bring him back in until after Christmas and he hasn’t stoped thriving. He was fat as a pig when he came back in. He’s working with Quinten’s Man, (himself a winner last week) and he’s a good yardstick. They do their fast work together and you can’t split them.”