Cherrybrook hosted their point to point fixture on Sunday and spectators were not only provided with a seven race card, but also a picturesque back drop of Dartmoor, writes Mike Drowne.
The team had worked tirelessly, applying plenty of water to the track in order to provide safe ground; it is just a shame they weren't supplied with a few more runners. None the less, it was a good days racing.
The opening contest of the day was the Condy Mathias Maiden race, which saw James Shaw partner Dawn Supreme to victory; continuing his good fortune from Kilworthy two weeks ago where he rode a double. Dawn Supreme put in a good display of jumping and was left clear when nearest pursuer, One Tree Hill came down at the second last obstacle. Trainer John Heard, a stalwart of point to pointing in Devon and Cornwall spoke fondly of his jockey, who was having his first ride for the trainer and went onto say; "I bought Dawn Supreme last year after he had a few niggles and he missed last season. I turned him away and didn’t bring him back in until after Christmas and he hasn’t stoped thriving. He was fat as a pig when he came back in. He’s working with Quinten’s Man, (himself a winner last week) and he’s a good yardstick. They do their fast work together and you can’t split them.”
Next up saw a memorable day for jockey Jo Supple in the Spooners and West Dartmoor Restricted, as the rider gained her 100th career win. Liwah went off the hot favourite but it was the Les Jefford trained Conor’s Gift making a bold bid under Jo, who has been riding competatively for over two decades. With a circuit to travel I thought the mare was traveling too keen and wouldn’t last home. However, that she did crossing the line 12 lengths clear. Reflecting on the success, Jo said “I woke up this morning with a stinking cold and was thinking should I be riding today, but thought I know this horse had a small squeak of a chance and didn’t want to give that up. That was my 36th winner for Les so it’s very special to do it for him.”
Race three was the GSP Solutions Owners and Trainers Conditions race level 3. Four went to post for the contest with the 12-year-old Raddon Top surviving a mistake at the second last fence and coming home the best from Footloose, who was second again following on from his run last week at Larkhill. Talking after his second career win, James Dawkins said; "Arron came to me on Footloose but I was still on the bridle so I thought I am fine. I will probably stop riding this year as im going off to Ireland so I wanted to get a win out of this horse before I stopped, so I am really happy."
Three went to post for the Kirkwood Family Mixed Open Race. Rocheston was seeking his third victory and was sent off the 2-5 favourite to do so. However, it was the 13-8 shot Teescomponentsfly who came home the best; securing the feature race by 13-lengths. For jockey Jack Stenhouse, this was his third career victory. In reflection, Jack said; "He does have plenty of boot, but he does take a minute to get going. I let him roll on down the hill and sent him all the way home and he kept on going for me, he's hardy and digs in for you. He gave me my first winner so its nice to win on him again."
Race five was the TRW Enginering Conditions race level two. Rian Corcoran kept it simple in the two runner affair, dictating the pace and just pushing out his mount after the last up to the line. Rian is enjoying a fruitful season and this latest win was coming for trainer Emma Summersby, who is a keen supporter of the young rider.
The penultimate race of the day was the Jockey Club ‘Opportunity’ Conditions race level 3 For Grass Roots Riders. It went the way of Honestlyntrufully under another patient ride from Jack Stenhouse, who was enjoying his first ever double. For Chloe Newman this was a poignant success, as it was her final runner as a trainer. On reflection the handler said; "I was delighted to win. It's been quite a long journey to get him into a winning position, but he has improved every time and he deserved it. Jack gave him a great ride and the team at Cherrybrook did an amazing job. I have been training since 2002 and my first runner was a winner, so it seemed like a good way to end with a win."
The final race on the card was the Greatrex – Spooners and West Dartmoor Hunt Members, Subscribers and Farmers Race. The second match race of the day saw 13-year-old Peacocks Secret make all under Fionn Summers and deny Caspers Court who was making a late challenge. Reflecting on his second win of the season, Fionn said; “When they jump that well its easy, he winged every fence. He doesn’t really stay 3 miles so I was a bit worried I’d get caught but I gave him a kick after three out and he’s taken off. We winged the last and it was as simple as that. His jumping is his best asset, he knows exactly what he’s doing so just leave him to go down and pop."
It was nice to see the young brigade riding winners at Cherrybrook, we need the next generation coming up through, but it was also fantastic to see a long serving figure show her worth in getting her centenary.