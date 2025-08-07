A super run of Cattle from start to finish with ID & SS Backway of St Eval topping with an outstanding run of Simmental and Limousin x Cattle their best a pair of Simmental x Steers at 19 months full of meat to £2380 and a single block of a bullock to £2300, next was a Simmental x Limousin bullock which was a block and deep away at £2290, then another pair of Steers to £2160.