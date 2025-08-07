Store Cattle
240 Stores at Hallworthy to a top of £2380.
A super run of Cattle from start to finish with ID & SS Backway of St Eval topping with an outstanding run of Simmental and Limousin x Cattle their best a pair of Simmental x Steers at 19 months full of meat to £2380 and a single block of a bullock to £2300, next was a Simmental x Limousin bullock which was a block and deep away at £2290, then another pair of Steers to £2160.
C Steed of Cardinham ran in close with a beautiful pen of Charolais x bullocks deep and long to £2200. TD Meeks of Davidstow saw a beautiful run of 50 Limousin, Welsh Black and Aberdeen Angus x Cattle, fleshed up and looking good, his top a Limousin Steer at 18 months to £2010 with another pen same age at £1860.
JH Bolt & Son of Warbstow saw their Dairy x Limousin Steers at 22 months to a top of £1980. TJ Turl of North Tamerton enjoyed a favorable trade with his Charolais x Steer away at £1860 and RA Cornelius of St Breward saw his 6 Charolais x Steers at 17 months top out at £1700.
Heifers – It was the Backway Family topping this section with a stunning Simmental x Heifer full of meat and a super outlook to £1920 and a lovely trio of Limousin x Heifers at 17 months to £1890.
JH Bolt & Son saw a very smart pen of Dairy x Heifers away at £1750. TD Meeks ran in close with a pen of 6 Limousin x Heifers at 16 months to £1730 and C Steed followed on close at £1680 for four 20 months Charolais x Heifers.
Organics – Bannadon Farm of Okehampton saw their 16 North Devon Steers 14 months to a top of £1530 and a pen of 9 away at £1500.
A reduction sale of Angus organic breeding stock on behalf of R & L Morris up from Truro, the best of the Cow and Calf outfits realised £2320 for a 4 year old Cow with 4 month old Calf at foot, more outfits being younger this time at £1980, £1950, £1900 x2 and £1720.
Breeding Bulls reached £2800 (3 years old), more to £2300 and £2220. Another Angus breeding Bull made £2880 for a huge fella in from L & K Ashton of Shebbear.
Cows – Only a handful of Cows to a top of £1640 for a young Cow Heifer from SP Ovens of Camelford and £1600 for a Charolais x Heifer from AF Finnemore of Advent.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
92 stirks through the ring which again saw another super super trade for all goods on offer.
A fantastic lot of Blues forward which sold well and reached £1280 (10m) for a big bunch presented by FW Smetherham of Liskeard who sold another strong bunch at £1200. Further well grown Blue steers made £1200 (11m) for Adam Pascoe travelling up from Redruth who went on to sell a single, tall Flekvieh steer to £1100.
A group of four well grown and well fed Blue Steers to a mammoth £1100 at only 6 months old in from Andrew and Mark Kempthorne of Delabole. Blue heifers reached £920 for a super group in from FW Smetherham again who had more to £910.
Younger stirks were a very fast trade with 5-month-old Angus steers to £770 for Mark Northcott, Bude more to £770 also for R Rennie, young sweet Montbeliarde steers to £730 for the Nute Partnership.
Hereford steers from the same farm to £760 (6m) and £695 (5m) for Ed Whiteman, St Ewe. A trio of well bred Limousin heifers soared away to £800 for Ian Hooper, Bolventor and other to £760 for Mark Northcott again.
Draft Ewes
A larger entry of 428 Draft Ewes with again a lot of hill Ewes on offer and everything from plane to fat met a flying trade from start to finish, overall average of £118.48.
Oxford x topped the day at £194 from James Eustice Farms of Treglinnick Farm, St Ervan. Suffolk x topped at £192 from Messrs II Cowling of Trencreek, St Genny’s and Texel x Ewes to £183 from Messrs Talling and Palmer of Lanteglos. Mules to £180 and Hill bred Ewes to £114.
Fat Lambs
A smaller entry of Fat Lambs and a very strong trade for all good meat lambs, top on was 377p for a pen of 44kgs, £166 from BA Atkins of Kerensa, Treskinnick Cross.
369p was achieved by Messrs W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle for their 46.2kgs, £170.50. 11 other pens 360p to 362p. Top per head on the day was £170.50 for three vendors.
Store Lambs
A larger entry of Store Lambs and a flying trade for all sizes, overall average of £113.36.
Top on the day was £133 from M Pugsley of Tregadillet. Rundle Weldhen of Trekenning saw his two pens of Charollais x Lambs realise £130.
A good run of Lambs from DC & SE Stanbury of Lansallos, Looe saw his top pen make £127. Rick and Charlie Matthews of Torpoint saw their Suffolk x top at £126. 20 other pens realised between £118 to £125.
Breeding Ewes
A small entry of Breeding Ewes and a firm trade, top on the day was £210 for two pens of Suffolk x 2T from WJ Harris & Son from Mount, Bodmin. Texel x 2T to £190 from L Burnett of Ladock.
Comments
