Farmers are also moving away from river and groundwater abstraction and finding ways to collect their own rainwater. One farm in Cornwall produces 15 per cent of England’s seedlings used to grow brassica vegetables like broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower. It relied on multiple abstraction licences for this water-intensive activity. Thanks to Environment Agency advice it has now invested in ways of storing rainwater to grow these brassica seedlings. This includes collecting water from its own polytunnels roofs and creating a clay-lined reservoir which will store 24 million litres of rain water.