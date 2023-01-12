Following its London premiere and sell-out performances in Birmingham, ‘The most immersive and intoxicating way to experience Knight’s now timeless story’ (NME) is on its way to take over the UK. Long-time fans of the TV show and audiences coming fresh to Peaky have been united in their enthusiasm for the ‘vigorous and vibrant performances from the entire cast’ (The Times) where ‘you can never quite tell whether you’re at a dance show or a grungy rock gig’ (The Telegraph).