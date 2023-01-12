Are you a dance lover, or are you looking to experience something different on stage?
Theatre Royal Plymouth have a range of fantastic dance shows coming in 2023.
From classic ballet Swan Lake to a new production with expressive movements of Tswana, to a stunning dance adaptation of Peaky Blinders, there are so many shows to see.
Tickets are available now on the TRP website.
Strictly Ballroom, The Lyric, 30 January – 04 February
Based on Baz Luhrmann’s award-winning worldwide film phenomenon, Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is heading out on a brand-new UK and Ireland tour starring Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton and BBC’s Eastenders’ Maisie Smith!
Dada Masilo’s The Sacrifice, The Lyric, 27 February – 01 March
South Africa’s award-winning Dada Masilo wowed critics and audiences with her stunning re-imagining of Giselle in 2019. Now back by popular demand, Masilo and her company of incredible dancers return with the UK premiere of The Sacrifice.
Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Swan Lake, The Lyric, 15 – 18 March
Ballet’s greatest love story returns in Birmingham Royal Ballet’s lavish production.
Birmingham Royal Ballet revives the production by former Artistic Director of the Company Peter Wright and renowned ballerina, Galina Samsova leading you into the glorious journey of Swan Lake.
Filled with exquisite ensembles, lyrical pas de deux and bravura solos, this atmospheric, romantic and lavish production of Swan Lake is an unforgettable experience.
Rambert’s Peaky Blinders, The Lyric, 28 March – 01 April
Following its London premiere and sell-out performances in Birmingham, ‘The most immersive and intoxicating way to experience Knight’s now timeless story’ (NME) is on its way to take over the UK. Long-time fans of the TV show and audiences coming fresh to Peaky have been united in their enthusiasm for the ‘vigorous and vibrant performances from the entire cast’ (The Times) where ‘you can never quite tell whether you’re at a dance show or a grungy rock gig’ (The Telegraph).
Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed, The Lyric, 14 May
Following his sell-out debut tour in 2022, TV dancing sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe is hosting a party like no other in this electrifying brand-new production for 2023.
Message in a Bottle, The Lyric, 18 -20 May
Suddenly, under attack, everything changes forever. Three siblings, Leto, Mati and Tana, must embark on perilous journeys in order to survive.
Message In A Bottle is a spectacular new dance-theatre show from triple-Olivier Award nominee, Kate Prince, inspired by and set to the iconic hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting, including Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Walking On The Moon and more. With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, high-energy footwork and breath-taking athleticism, Message In A Bottle tells a unifying and uplifting story of humanity and hope.
Breakin’ Convention, The Lyric, 23 – 24 May
Breakin’ Convention, the world’s ground-breaking festival of hip hop dance theatre, is back in 2023!
Expect jaw-dropping and inspiring performances from internationally celebrated poppers, lockers, b-boys and b-girls in a festival that showcases local talent alongside global sensations.
Visit theatreroyal.com for more information