Adrian Leisk is Devon & Cornwall Police’s Head of Road Safety and also chair of the Vision Zero South West enforcement committee. Mr Leisk said: “Despite motorcyclists making up less than 1% of overall traffic, they account for roughly a third of all serious and fatal collisions in our area. But it’s important to highlight that these aren't just numbers, these are people’s loved ones – parents, sons, daughters, friends and partners – and each tragic message we deliver leaves a devastating impact with them which will stay with them forever.