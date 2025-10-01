Wills left by the Manatons provide further insight into the burials. Elizabeth Manaton (c. 1625–1716/7) requested in her 1709 will that her body be “committed to Christian Buryall in the Parish Church of Southill.” Her executor, her son Francis Manaton (c. 1663–1735), also requested burial in the family aisle, describing it as “amongst my ancestors.” Francis, an attorney and tax collector for the land tax, ordered the reconstruction of the stone gate at Manaton Manor during his lifetime.