QUESTIONS are being asked as to how a non-native ‘whistling duck’ has suddenly been spotted on a beach in Cornwall.
The fulvous whistling duck, normally found in warm freshwater marshes across the Americas, Africa and Asia, was seen mingling with other ducks by local artist Amal Barwell, who said she feeds the ducks every morning on Par beach, near St Austell, after her dog walks and recently spotted the odd one out.
With its distinctive long neck, rich tawny-browny plumage and unique whistling call, it stood out dramatically among the local mallards and teals.
But just how did it end up on Par Beach?
Cornwall Wildlife Trust, who confirmed it was a fulvous whistling duck, believes it could have escaped from captivity.
Amal said: “I go and feed the ducks every morning after my dog walks, they spot the car on my way in and gather waiting for when I come back.
“I noticed him hanging out with the [other ducks]. First I thought they had a baby, but then I noticed he looked nothing like the other and was really cute.
“He does a sort of high pitch whistle, he stands up for himself and seems well accepted. However, he stays away from me when I approached him.”