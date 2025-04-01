QUESTIONS are being asked as to how a non-native ‘whistling duck’ has suddenly been spotted on a beach in Cornwall.

The fulvous whistling duck, normally found in warm freshwater marshes across the Americas, Africa and Asia, was seen mingling with other ducks by local artist Amal Barwell, who said she feeds the ducks every morning on Par beach, near St Austell, after her dog walks and recently spotted the odd one out.

With its distinctive long neck, rich tawny-browny plumage and unique whistling call, it stood out dramatically among the local mallards and teals.

But just how did it end up on Par Beach?

A non-native "tree duck" found in the Americas, Africa and Asia has been spotted next to other ducks on a Cornish beach. Release date  March 28, 2025. Artist Amal Barwell said every morning she feeds the ducks on Par beach, Cornwall after her dog walks when she spotted the odd one out. The duck was later confirmed to be a fulvous whistling duck that could have escaped from captivity. The caramel-brown and black duck is usually found across the Americas, Africa and Asia in warm freshwater marshes. They often roost in trees and were once known as tree ducks. The duck was seen 'hanging out' with other ducks on the beach.
A fulvous whistling duck has been spotted by local artist Amal Barwell hanging out on Par Beach, near St Austell (Amal Barwell / SWNS)

Cornwall Wildlife Trust, who confirmed it was a fulvous whistling duck, believes it could have escaped from captivity.

Amal said: “I go and feed the ducks every morning after my dog walks, they spot the car on my way in and gather waiting for when I come back.

“I noticed him hanging out with the [other ducks]. First I thought they had a baby, but then I noticed he looked nothing like the other and was really cute.

“He does a sort of high pitch whistle, he stands up for himself and seems well accepted. However, he stays away from me when I approached him.”