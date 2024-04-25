Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) have launched their annual Moonlight Memory Walk.
The event is returning for a third time to the Lost Gardens of Heligan on Saturday, November 9.
This special, uplifting evening helps give people the opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones, which includes a memory ceremony, before walking 4km in Heligan’s lit paths.
Along the route there will be special points to pause and reflect, whilst completing an activity to mark those they are remembering.
Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser for CHSW is delighted to be bringing back the event to Heligan: “We feel very fortunate to once again have the opportunity to hold our Moonlight Memory Walk at Heligan this year, which last year seen all 400 spaces sell out one month in advance.
“This incredible location makes the evening all the more special.”
Walkers are asked to fundraise £50 in sponsorship in memory of their loved ones, helping to raise funds to ensure children and young people from across Cornwall can access the care and support offered by Little Harbour children’s hospice located in St Austell. Last year the event raised an incredible £38,583.
Mike and Nicki Brown, parents of Oliver, who sadly died at Little Harbour in 2019, will be speaking at Moonlight Memory Walk this year.
Mike described the support from the Little Harbour care team: “At a time when you don’t know where to look or where to turn or how on earth you are going to get through this horrendous time in your life, they’re there, they hold your hand, they wrap their arms around you and they just take you through it.”
Anyone over the age of 12 can take part, dogs are not permitted.
To get tickets visit www.chsw.org.uk/moonlight or call 01726 871 800 with any enquiries.