MIRACLE Theatre will be back on the road this summer with a new production of Shakespeare’s dazzling comedy Twelfth Night, a joyous, chaotic tale where love knows no boundaries.
The Twelfth Night tour will be opening at the Minack Theatre on June 9 and will journey across Cornwall and the wider Southwest until August 23.
It is the story of twins Sebastian and Viola who are separated from one another by sea and storm. Shipwrecked and without her brother for the first time, Viola finds herself washed up in Illyria, a playground for the hedonistic and lovesick elite.
What unravels next sends the story spinning into a tangle of unrequited love, mistaken identities, hilarious awkwardness, cruelty, and mischief.
First adapted by Bill Scott in 2002, this fresh, bold take comes from Miracle’s co-artistic director Sally Crooks, a longstanding Miracle collaborator who also directed last year’s summer hit, Love Riot.
Audiences can expect a fresh, bold, and accessible take on Shakespeare’s comedy, blending Miracle’s playful spirit with the Bard’s wit.
Prepare for belly laughs, heartache, gloriously outrageous characters, and a contemporary twist proving once and for all that it’s hearts, not parts, that truly matter.
The cast list includes Ben Dyson, Sophia Dear, Daniel Richards, Pip Cook and Jowan Jacobs.
Visitors can experience Twelfth Night under open skies and unique settings across Cornwall and the Southwest, which will help to transform a timeless tale into a true theatrical experience.
Tour locations and dates for East Cornwall performances:
- Bude Castle Green - July 3.
- Sterts Theatre, Liskeard - July 18 and 19.
- Tregrehan Gardens, near St Austell - August 6 and 7.
- Restormel Castle, Lostwithiel - August 19 and 20.
The tour will also visit Porthtowan, Newquay, Falmouth, Helston, Perranporth, Redruth, St Mawes, Penzance and Penryn as well as many others.
To book tickets, visit: miracletheatre.co.uk/tour-dates/?show_id=10993