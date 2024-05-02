THERE is fun for all the family on offer later this month as the annual Devon County Show returns on May 16 to 18.
The flagship event for Devon is staged at Westpoint near Exeter and provides a space for those in local agriculture, horticulture, food and drink, rural crafts and forestry.
The very first Devon County Show was held at Victoria Park in Exeter back in 1872 and now the event regularly attracts crowds of more than 90,000 over the three days.
Farming is at the very heart of the show which celebrates the hard graft undertaken by those working in Devon’s countryside. The show treats visitors with the best of local food, farming and entertainment.
Everything associated with country life will be present at the show including plenty of tractors, animals, music, funfairs, crafts and more.
Numerous demonstrations, displays and competitions will also be carried out throughout the three days.
For more information, visit: devoncountyshow.co.uk