Visitors to the Cornwall Folk Festival in Wadebridge this August Bank Holiday can immerse themselves in an exciting mix of top national and regional contemporary folk music artists.
In the daytime spectators can relax at the outdoor FAR Stage with back-to-back Cornish and Southwest acts, while in the evenings visitors can enjoy double-bill indoor concerts.
Each year, the program showcases more than 100 hours of continuous music, dance and workshops across all our activities. The town-based festival can trace it’s roots back to 1973 and last year it celebrated it’s 50th outing.
Locations where performances will be taking place include Wadebridge Town Hall, John Betjeman Centre, The Goods Shed, FAR Stage, Lower Molesworth St, Molesworth Arms, The Saltbox, The Ship, The Swan and Wadebridge Social Club.
Headliners for this year’s festival include Bristol’s bubbling Tarren, gutsy vocals from Daphne’s Flight, exquisite harmony from Lady Maisery, and powerful songs of struggle and hope from Reg Meuross.
Plus Cornwall’s Americana duo True Foxes, two award-winning Cornish language songwriters Richard Trethewey and Annie Baylis share a bill, compelling tales of Merlin and Cornish identity from bard Mike O’Connor, and two Nos Lowen dances.
Acts at the FAR Stage, which is situated behind Wadebridge Wines in Eddystone Road, include entertaining groups like Du Glas, The Stowes and Smokin’ Pilchards and folk-rock bands River Blue and Annown.
There’s shanty groups and solo acts, including young rising talents Finley Bray, Toby Webb and Martha Woods. FAR Stage will have food available as well as a bar featuring local beers, ciders and gin, plus wines and soft drinks.
With plenty of free sessions in local pubs, music and morris dancers in the street and town centre bars, and morning workshops, the festival is a fun, long weekend that brings the best of folk to Cornwall and showcases the county to the world, all in an intimate town centre setting.
The festival is run by a team of around eight volunteers throughout the year and many more who join to help at the festival itself.
For more information and to view the festival schedule, visit: cornwallfolkfestival.com/wp