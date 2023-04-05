In good news for those seeking an Easter spring clean, Cornwall Council has confirmed that all their household waste and recycling centres are open as normal over the bank holidays.

However, the Council has also issued a reminder to people to make sure that any items to go to the recycling centres are pre-sorted into wood, plastic, electrical, garden waste, cartons or battery categories in order to help increase rates of recycling.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: "Our Household Waste and Recycling Centres are open as normal over the Easter bank holidays."Please sort your items before you arrive into wood, plastic, electricals, garden waste, cartons or batteries as it helps to increase recycling."

In addition, bin collections are not expected to be affected by Easter bank holidays, with refuse set to be collected as normal.

Opening Times - Household Waste and Recycling Centres

Bodmin

Wheal Prosper, Lanivet  PL30 5HBOpen Monday to Sunday,

9.00 am to 4.00 pm

Bude

Tiscott Wood, Bude, EX23 9LE

Monday to Sunday, 9.00 am to 4.00 pm

Launceston

Pennygillam Industrial Estate, Launceston, PL15 7PH

Monday to Sunday, 9.00 am to 4.00 pm

Tintagel

Bowithick, Camelford, PL34 0HH

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday 9.00 am to 4:00 pm

Saltash

Plot 2, Tamar View Industrial Estate, Saltash, PL12 6UA

Monday to Sunday, 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.