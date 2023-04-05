However, the Council has also issued a reminder to people to make sure that any items to go to the recycling centres are pre-sorted into wood, plastic, electrical, garden waste, cartons or battery categories in order to help increase rates of recycling.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: "Our Household Waste and Recycling Centres are open as normal over the Easter bank holidays."Please sort your items before you arrive into wood, plastic, electricals, garden waste, cartons or batteries as it helps to increase recycling."
In addition, bin collections are not expected to be affected by Easter bank holidays, with refuse set to be collected as normal.
Opening Times - Household Waste and Recycling Centres
Bodmin
Wheal Prosper, Lanivet PL30 5HBOpen Monday to Sunday,
9.00 am to 4.00 pm
Bude
Tiscott Wood, Bude, EX23 9LE
Monday to Sunday, 9.00 am to 4.00 pm
Launceston
Pennygillam Industrial Estate, Launceston, PL15 7PH
Monday to Sunday, 9.00 am to 4.00 pm
Tintagel
Bowithick, Camelford, PL34 0HH
Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday 9.00 am to 4:00 pm
Saltash
Plot 2, Tamar View Industrial Estate, Saltash, PL12 6UA
Monday to Sunday, 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.