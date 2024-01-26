STUDENTS from Duchy College Stoke Climsland, part of The Cornwall College Group, got down and shimmied with a local belly dancer this week in celebration of equality, diversity and inclusion.
Equality, diversity and inclusion week is a cross-campus initiative, part of the group’s 'Empower' programme, for all colleges to get involved in – including those from Falmouth Marine School all the way to Bicton College!
At Duchy College Stoke Climsland, a range of themed activities were on offer including short film screenings, Sing & Sign, mural making and the very popular belly dancing!
Jilly Reid, a belly dance teacher based in Callington, was contacted to run the workshops and they were very well-attended - over 30 students and five members of staff took part.