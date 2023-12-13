In total, Operation Lunched seized more than three kilos of cocaine with a street value of nearly £500,000, over seven kilos of cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £70,000, two cannabis cultivation sites with an estimated turnover of more than £15,000 per yield and more than £600,000 in cash. Overall, 20 people have been convicted as part of this operation and sentenced to more than 70 years in prison.