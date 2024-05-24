A tourist attraction in Cornwall has confirmed that it is cutting jobs.
The “truly regrettable” cuts are being made at the Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey.
A spokesperson said: “The Lost Gardens of Heligan, in line with many businesses, constantly considers how we might enhance our operational efficiency and visitor experience.
“As part of this development, we identified that the joining together of retail and admissions teams together would drive a better visitor experience for this season.
“Following the correct legal process, we are now consulting with the teams affected. This does mean that a small number of people (i.e. less than 10) will likely end up leaving Heligan in due course.
“This is truly regrettable and not a decision that we took lightly given the impact on individuals.
“However, we are taking this approach now, such that any changes are bedded in ahead of the main, busy summer season and with an eye on the long-term sustainability of our operations.”
In another blow, the attraction has announced that one of its two beavers has died. The beavers were introduced last year.
Heligan hopes the remaining beaver will continue to enhance biodiversity through building dams and creating habitat features.