“With local knowledge and the benefit of photographic evidence it was apparent to us that assertions in the application that the new build was on the footprint of a previous building were completely untrue,” added Cllr Greville. “We addressed this matter with Mr and Mrs Courtis (the publicans) who conceded that we were correct. They revealed that their builder had told them he would create the biggest building he thought would be acceptable without having to make a planning application. They accepted that this advice had been incorrect and believed they would rightly be told to demolish it.