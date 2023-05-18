There is lots to see and do at this years show, showegoers will be treated to displays by the top-billing act, The Bolddogs FMX Motorcycle Display team, a mascot race as well as a new brand new feature – the Devon Innovation Zone, additionally the show schedule will include the full quota of livestock and associated competitions, the finest of Devon food, vintage tractors and a massive marquee packed to the rafters with crafting and gardening ideas. The Premier Dog Show, which last year was awarded a certificate of excellence from the Kennel Club, will also return to the showground.