Devon & Cornwall Police helped to arrest 13 during drugs operation

In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, October 12) police carried out proactive arrests of 13 people in relation to an ongoing investigation involving large scale County Lines drugs supply of heroin and crack cocaine. Led by the Serious and Organised Crime Branch at Devon & Cornwall Police, and supported by other forces, warrants were executed across the North West, South East and South West. 11 men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences. As a result of the warrants and other proactive activity, the arrests were as follows: Two men in their 40s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s from Liverpool

Two women, aged in their 20s from Liverpool

A man in his 20s from London

A man in his 40s from Colchester

A man in his 40s from Prescot

A man in his 20s from Risley

A man in his 20s from Merseyside

A man in his 30s from Blackburn

A man in his 40s from Exeter County lines refers to a crime where drugs gangs exploit children and vulnerable adults using them to courier drugs and money from the gang’s base to customers in towns across Devon and Cornwall and other rural areas. Sometimes the gangs are based locally and sometimes nationally. The gangs use mobile phone messaging and social media platforms to advertise drugs for sale. Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “Our investigation of large-scale drug supply into Devon & Cornwall remains ongoing and when we are able to do so, we will provide more information. “Those individuals arrested today currently remain in police custody and will be interviewed in due course. “We are sending a clear message that we will not tolerate the supply of drugs and exploitation of the vulnerable, not only in our force area but across the country. We will continue to work closely with other police forces on a daily basis so no matter where you are, we will pursue and take action against those who intend to commit crime.” You can read more information about County Lines and report information to us via our website: What are county lines? | Devon and Cornwall Police (devon-cornwall.police.uk)