Tracey Pickard, fund raiser for the fireworks group, said: “We’re all keen to keep this event in Looe and we still need more volunteers to come forward and help us. We’re not a business with money sitting in an account so we need to raise funds to put the fireworks on. Looe is really good at coming together and contributing so I’m sure enough money will be raised, but we were stuck for a deposit until the Council stepped in, and we’re really grateful for their generous donation”.