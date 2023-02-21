"Some of you are going to stand up and say “Cllr Martin is being political”. Yes, I am: That’s my job, and it’s your job too. I know that many of you are decent, hard-working local representatives, but when you serve under the banner of a political party, you are also a politician. The Conservative Government has left Cornwall Council without the money it needs. The Conservative Cabinet has left Cornwall’s residents without the services upon which they depend. And as long as you continue to wear the Conservative label, you have to take personal responsibility for the actions of your political leaders.