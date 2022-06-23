Steve Glew from Bristol completed an epic 430km cycle ride from Windsor to Luxulyan in Cornwall in memory of his father Mike Glew. He raised £3,135 which will fund 17 night shifts with Marie Curie.

Steve chose the route to represent significant locations in his dad’s life, he said: “Setting off from Windsor where dad was born, I cycled through Saltford near Bath, where mum and dad met and later married, then on to Bristol where we lived as a family and onwards to Luxulyan where my dad lived.

“In total it was 430km and I completed it in four days.”

Steve said: “I have always enjoyed cycling so this seemed a good challenge, the training was ok and my family have been great in supporting me with all the rides I needed to do.

“The ride itself was amazing and I was lucky with the weather on the whole although wind, rain, thunder and lightning on day three was tough!”

Cycle completed in memory of beloved father from Bodmin ( ) ( )

In January 2021 Steve’s father, Mike, was diagnosed with a brain tumour and despite surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy he died peacefully at home on May 25 2021.

Steve wanted to take on a challenge in memory of his dad and to raise money for the end-of-life charity Marie Curie who provided care and support to Mike and the family during his illness.

Steve said: “The Marie Curie team in Cornwall were absolutely amazing with the care my dad received and the support that they provided to the rest of the family. They provided night care when they could which gave our family time to rest and be there for dad as much as we could.

“A Marie Curie nurse was with us on the night dad died and her compassion, professionalism and support at this most difficult time was something I will never forget. We will be forever grateful to Lynne, Tracy, Sarah, Kelley and Susan who provided care for dad, I hope that the money I raise will allow them and their colleagues to continue the phenomenal work.

“Marie Curie provides care and support for those with terminal illness, relying on financial support from voluntary donations and that is why I am extremely proud to be taking on a challenge to raise money for them.

“If they can continue to provide care and support like we received as a family, all the effort will be small in comparison to the benefits that this can provide in such a traumatic time.”