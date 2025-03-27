YOUNGSTERS in Saltash have a fantastic opportunity to develop their cricketing skills this summer with specialist coaching at Saltash Cricket Club.
They can take part in the award-winning All Stars and Dynamos programmes, designed to make cricket fun, engaging and accessible for all abilities.
Saltash CC’s Youth Director, Huw Wiliams, will be overseeing sessions, which will run every Friday at Chapel Field from May 9 to June 27. All Stars (ages 5-8) takes place from 5-6pm, while Dynamos (ages 8-11) runs from 6:15-7:15pm.
For just £50 per person, youngsters will receive expert coaching, build confidence, and enjoy the game in a supportive environment.
To register, visit the ECB website and secure a spot. Don’t miss out on this exciting chance to get involved in cricket!