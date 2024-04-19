CREWS from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service were called to a report of an unattended bonfire in Saltash on April 18 at 8.53pm.
It was reported that one crew from Saltash attended the scene where a bonfire had been lit and abandoned in an area of woodland off of Dartmoor view.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service explained: “Firefighters extinguished the bonfire and damped down the immediate area around the fire.”
Saltash Community Fire Station is located on Callington Road – it is an on-call fire station, staffed by on-call firefighters.