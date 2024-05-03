CREWS from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service successfully extinguished a fire at a property in Lostwithiel on May 2.
Appliances from Lostwithiel, Bodmin and St Austell were called to a report of a fire at a property on Fore Street at 5.45pm.
Picture by Adrian Jasper (Adrian Jasper)
It was reported that on arrival smoke was seen to be issuing from the three storey property.
A spokesperson from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service said: “All persons have been accounted for, an ambulance has been requested for one male casualty with smoke inhalation.”
Smoke was seen to be issuing from the three storey property. (Picture: Adrian Jasper) (Adrian Jasper)
Later on in the day at 6.31pm crews confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and they had returned to their home stations.