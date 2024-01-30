CREATIVE Cornwall, a dynamic collective of artists, musicians, writers, filmmakers, and creatives, is thrilled to announce an exclusive event ‘Creative Conservation’ set to take place at The Welloe on the stunning Praa Sands beach between 3pm to 8pm on Sunday, February 18 – International Whale Day.
Inspired by spotting a baby humpback on one of the weekly creative walks, the event is an effort to contribute to marine conservation. Creative Cornwall is producing this event to raising funds for the CWT (Cornwall Wildlife Trust) and Seaquest. The collective is generously donating original ocean and whale inspired artworks created by its members, with all proceeds from the art sales directly benefiting the vital conservation efforts led by CWT and Seaquest.
Event highlights to look out for:
Art exhibition: Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and purchase unique, original artworks created by the talented members of Creative Cornwall. The art exhibition aims to showcase the diverse creative talents within the collective while supporting the crucial work of CWT and Seaquest.
Live music: The event will feature live performances by local musicians, creating a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere throughout the day. The sounds of Cornwall’s musical talent will harmonize with the coastal setting and event theme, adding to the overall experience of Creative Conservation.
Whale-inspired talk: Renowned Bafta and Emmy award-winning wildlife filmmaker, Ian McCarthy, will captivate the audience with an awe-inspiring talk focused on whales and the marine environment. McCarthy’s expertise promises to enlighten and engage attendees, providing a unique perspective on the importance of marine conservation.
Free admission: Creative Conservation is open to everyone, with free admission for all who wish to join in this celebration of art, music, and marine life. Creative Cornwall encourages the community to come together for a day of creativity and compassion.
Food and drinks: The bar and restaurant at The Welloe is fully licensed and will be open throughout the day, offering a selection of delicious local fare and refreshing drinks. Attendees can indulge in culinary delights while enjoying the breath-taking views of Praa Sands beach.
Join Creative Cornwall on International Whale Day for a day of artistic expression, live music, and insightful discussions—all in support of the valuable work undertaken by the Cornwall Wildlife Trust and Seaquest. Creative Conservation promises an unforgettable and eye-opening experience for all attendees.