BBC weatherman of 25 years, Craig Rich has died at the age of 86.
The first-ever regional weatherman for the BBC, Craig first joined Spotlight in 1978 after serving in the merchant navy.
A resident of Saltash, he retired from the programme in 2003 after a career foremost as a weatherman, but also presenting his own local series, That’s Rich.
He was also a regular presenting and producing programmes for BBC Radio Devon.
His family told the BBC: ‘he died peacefully and it’s time to celebrate his remarkable life’.