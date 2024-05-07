CORNWALL-based TV presenter Fern Britton has been the victim of a stalker for nearly two years.
James Haviland began his stalking campaign by sending the 66 year old personality flowers in November 2011.
But then the 63 year old began travelling 200 miles from his home to stay in the village where she lives in north Cornwall.
As the harassment campaign intensified, Haviland booked to stay in a cottage the star owns and rents out in the area.
Last week Haviland appeared via video link at Bodmin magistrates court in Cornwall.
He pleaded guilty to a single charge of stalking without fear, alarm or distress.
The charge was that 'between 20/11/2021 and 16/9/2023 at Wadebridge, Cornwall, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of Fern Britton and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her'.
The charge said Haviland sent the presenter and author unwanted flowers and a card in November 2021 and June 2023 and tried to send more flowers in June 2022.
He stayed in the same village where she lives in February, May and November 2022.
And grey haired Haviland made a booking to stay in her rented cottage — which was not named in court — in June 2023, and stayed there for a week in September 2023.
When he left the cottage in September he tried to book it again for another stay in November 2023.
Bodmin court prosecutor Miss Samantha Rogers told the JPs that the victim of the stalking was 'Fern Britton, a TV personality'.
She said: "Over a prolonged period he sent flowers, stayed in a particular village moving closer to where she lives and staying in a cottage that she owns."
Edward Stott, defence lawyer, said Haviland, of Chineham, Basingstoke, will be sentenced by Basingstoke magistrates court next month after a probation report is prepared. He was granted bail.
The court said he faces a sentence which could include a high community order.
Haviland, who wears glasses and was wearing an open neck shirt and jumper, sat next to his solicitor and said he understood the charge before pleading guilty.