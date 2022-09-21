Man found guilty of injuring a horse during collision
Saturday 24th September 2022 12:00 pm
Share
Residents at Kernow House were pleasantly surprised to see their new friend walking around their garden and car park as Hazel Ashman and Dude, who is a five year old Shetland cross Dartmoor pony from The Hugs Foundation paid a visit ( )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
TODD JONES, 20, of Luxulyan, has been found not guilty of failing to stop after his car was involved in an accident which injured a horse at Carne Cross near Par last June.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |