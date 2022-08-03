Latest court cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court
The following reports are from the latest no insurance cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court:
BENJAMIN WARE, 33, of Foulston Way, Bodmin pleaded guilty to having no insurance on his Mercedes. He was fined £346 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on his licence. He was spared a totting disqualification when magistrates were told he would lose his livelihood as a fisherman which would also impact his partner and children.
MARTIN WHERRY, 40, of Landreath Place, St Blazey pleaded guilty to driving on the A390 at St Austell without insurance or an MOT. The case was adjourned until 18 August.
TERESA GREGORY, 50, of Postbox Corner, Calstock pleaded guilty to having no insurance for a Suzuki she was using in Tavistock. She was fined £192 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs. Six points were put on her licence.
MARTIN SKIN, 62, of Glebe Estate, St Ives, Liskeard is to stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates Court charged with driving a Ford in St Austell without insurance or a licence. The trial will be on 20 September – police will be serving body worn footage on the defendant in the meantime.
