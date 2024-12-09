Each week, Cornwall and Devon’s courts welcome residents from across the South West who stand accused of a variety of crimes, these can range from speeding and dangerous driving to some of the most serious crimes imaginable.
The courts seek to ensure communities remain safe and that those guilty of offenses face the appropriate consequences.
Below are this week’s reports from the county’s courts:
RAPE
MARC BEAR, 38, of Longcross, Boyton has been given a 27-year prison sentence at Truro Crown Court after he was convicted of 16 sexual charges against children, including ten counts of rape, in Lincolnshire and Lostwithiel between 2011 and 2021. He had denied the offences. He was initially given bail awaiting sentence but failed to turn up to Truro Crown Court and was arrested the next day in Somerset. He was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.
SEX OFFENCES
SIMON GALLEARS, 55, of Trelease, St Keverne pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to intentionally touching a 15-year-old girl in a sexual way in Liskeard in 2022. He was given conditional bail and his case listed for 25 July.
TOBIAS VOWDEN, 31, of College Lane, Bodmin pleaded guilty to, on 4 December 2023, for the purpose of sexual gratification attempting to communicate with a child under 16 on SnapChat requesting for inappropriate photographs to be sent. The case was adjourned until 17 January.
ANTHONY ROGERS, 54, of Weedon, Northampton pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a person under 16 at Bude on 18 June 2021 and is also charged with grooming a 15-year old girl in Bude on 24 June 2021 when he is alleged to have travelled with the intention of meeting her and causing or inciting her to engage in sexual activity. He was sent to Truro Crown Court and his case listed for 3 January.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
BEN WATERS, 37, of NFA was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 1 December not to contact or threaten a woman or to visit various areas in Saltash.
NEIL ELLIOTT, 46, of NFA, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection notice on 30 November not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Delabole.
NEGLECT
DANIELLE HANMER, 36, of Sunrising, Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Liskeard on 5 June, being a care worker for a woman who she ill-treated or wilfully neglected. She was sent to Truro Crown Court and her case will be heard on 3 January.
ASSAULT
NICK ALEXANDER, 57, of Pelynt has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with at Tregurrian, Newquay on 1 March assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm. His case is listed for 3 January.
SAMUEL ROWE, 30, of Sunrising, Looe pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers in Looe on 4 August and using threatening behaviour towards a third officer. Magistrates said the offences were aggravated due to the sexual orientation of one of the victims and ordered him to pay £100 compensation to each of the assault victims, £50 compensation to the third officer, fined him £480 and ordered him to pay £85 costs.
JAMIE MATTHEWS, 35, of Thanckes Drive, Torpoint pleaded guilty to assaulting a GP at Penntorr Health Centre in Torpoint on 24 October and possessing 6.85g of cannabis and cannabis resin. He was made subject to a community order to have treatment for his alcohol use, has to pay £200 compensation, a £320 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
JAMIE WEEKES, 31, of Newman Road, Saltash pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman at Saltash on 3 November and to damaging a wardrobe and a wall. He was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and will have to undergo drug rehabilitation and pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
FABIEN LABONNE, 44, of Newbridge Hill, Gunnislake admitted breaking his bail conditions on 2 December by contacting two people he was banned from contacting. He has been charged with threatening to kill a man at Newbridge Hill on 21 November, assaulting the man occasioning actual bodily harm and assaulting two police officers on 22 November, with suffocating a woman at the same address on 16 and 18 November and damaging a mobile phone belonging to one of his alleged victims on 16 November. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 7 January.
GLENN BENNETT, 46, of Market Place, Camelford has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Market Place, Camelford on New Year’s Day in 2022 causing grievous bodily harm to a man. His case is listed for 13 December.
STALKING/HARASSMENT
DAVID ANDERSON, 54, was found guilty of, between August and November 2023 in Town End, Bodmin, harassing a woman by going to her home and the road outside her home, continuing to contact her via email and WhatsApp and trying to call her causing distress He was given a community order and must do 200 hours unpaid work and is banned from contacting his victim or going to Town End or St Leonards, Bodmin until 5 December 2027. He has to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £775 costs.
THOMAS MOORE, 38, of Newby West, Carlisle pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to stalking a woman involving fear of violence in Liskeard between 4 and 16 October by attending her home, making threats, messaging her on social media and on the phone, approaching her in Aldi and sitting outside her children’s school. His case was adjourned until 27 June and he was remanded on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim, enter Cornwall and to live at his address in Cumbria.
OFFENSIVE WEAPONS
KAYODE OGUNDANA, 21, of Treningle View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing a knuckle duster and damaging the door of Bodmin Foyer on 10 February. He was ordered to have 12 months mental health treatment, made subject to a restraining order not to contact a woman until 4 December 2026, fined £120 and ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
GLENN BENNETT, 46, of Market Place, Camelford has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing an imitation firearm, namely a spring-powered air soft pistol, with intent to cause fear of violence to three women at Market Place, Camelford in June 2023. He is due to appear on 13 December.
DRUG SUPPLYING
GORDON ASTBURY, 56, of Trelawny Avenue, St Ives has been charged with, in March 2020 at Launceston, supplying heroin and possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He was sent for trial at Truro Crown Court and his case listed for 3 January.
ANDREW BIDMEAD, 49, of Trenoweth Estate, North Country has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, on 8 March 2020, jointly with Gordon Astbury supplying heroin in Launceston. His case is listed for 3 January.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS
BRANDON LOZE, 25, of Congdons Orchard, Landrake pleaded guilty to possessing 6.4g of cocaine at East Taphouse on 28 April. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
CHARLIE HOYLE, 27, of Grove Parc, Tywardreath Highway pleaded guilty to driving on Bucklers Lane, St Austell on 10 November with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 16 months, which will be reduced by 16 weeks if he completes a course, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
CLINT HUGHES, 44, of Lanivet failed to turn up to court to answer charges of drug driving. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
CRYSTAL BLAKE, 40, of Glebe Lane, Holsworthy failed to turn up to court to answer charges of drug driving. A warrant was issued for her arrest.
ILLEGAL EVICTION
DALE and VERONICA WALTERS, of Tremaine, Launceston pleaded not guilty to, on or before 29 April at an address in Race Hill, Southgate Street, Launceston, changing the locks and not following the legal eviction process depriving the occupier of occupying the premises and advising him he had two weeks to move out and remove all his belongings. They will stand trial at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 31 March.