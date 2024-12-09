DAVID ANDERSON, 54, was found guilty of, between August and November 2023 in Town End, Bodmin, harassing a woman by going to her home and the road outside her home, continuing to contact her via email and WhatsApp and trying to call her causing distress He was given a community order and must do 200 hours unpaid work and is banned from contacting his victim or going to Town End or St Leonards, Bodmin until 5 December 2027. He has to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £775 costs.