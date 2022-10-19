Court cases dealt with last week
The following cases from South East Cornwall have been dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court.
ASSAULT
LLOYD HARLEY, 55, of Shutta Road, Looe, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable by beating her at Liskeard on 20 September; to wilfully obstructing her in the execution of her duty and to driving on the A38 at Liskeard without due care and attention. He will be sentenced on 11 November and was given an interim driving ban.
GAVIN HILL, 44, of Halgavor View, Bodmin, changed a not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting two people by beating at Bodmin on 4 February. A charge of assaulting one of the victims on 3 February was discontinued after he pleaded not guilty. Sentence was adjourned until 11 November for reports. He was released on conditional bail with restricted contact with those involved in the case and a ban on going to an address in Bodmin.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
DANIEL BATE, 36, of St Breward, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour in the village on 4 December. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was found not guilty of having a three-inch locking knife in a public place, the Old Inn and restaurant, the same day and this charge was dismissed.
KAYLEIGH RUNDLE, 26, of Pontsmill, Par, pleaded guilty to threatening a police constable at Par on 20 March. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TIAGO MONTEIRO, 39, of Kings Court, Fore Street, Bodmin, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection order on 9 October not to threaten or contact a woman or go to an address in Bodmin.
ANDREW PHILP, 42, of Doubletrees Court, St Blazey, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence order on 9 October despite his opposing the application which was made by the police. He must not contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in St Austell.
CARL PARKES, 43, of St Marys Road, Bodmin, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence order on 11 October not to contact or threaten a woman or go to an address in Teignmouth.
FREDERICK ROGERS, 28, of St Keyne, was made subject to a 28-day domestic violence protection order on 14 October not to contact or threaten a woman.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.