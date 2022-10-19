Court cases dealt with last week

GAVIN HILL, 44, of Halgavor View, Bodmin, changed a not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting two people by beating at Bodmin on 4 February. A charge of assaulting one of the victims on 3 February was discontinued after he pleaded not guilty. Sentence was adjourned until 11 November for reports. He was released on conditional bail with restricted contact with those involved in the case and a ban on going to an address in Bodmin.