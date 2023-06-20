Councillor John Wells from Calstock Parish Council, said: "St. Ann’s Chapel is essentially a large, long and mainly linear village with residents living on both sides of the very busy A390; it also has two junior and pre-schools situated just off the main road. The huge growth of traffic through the village in the past few years is now estimated to be between 2.5 and 3 million vehicles a year, and speeding is a serious concern for the local community.