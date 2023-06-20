SPEED CAMERAS have been installed on a stretch of road near Gunnislake to 'encourage drivers to stick to the speed limit'.
The two bi-directional cameras, which are able to detect speeding motorists in either direction, have been erected at either end of St Ann's Chapel on the A390 near Gunnislake.
It comes after community demands for the cameras over several years.
The cameras, which have been funded by Cornwall Council and the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership respectively, have been erected on bright yellow posts for maximum visibility and have the ability to enforce speed in both directions simultaneously.
Vision Zero South West, which aims to reduce the amount of fatal and serious road traffic collisions to zero by 2030, is undertaking an ambitious program of new camera system installation, either replacing outdated technology at existing sites or introducing brand new schemes where an evidenced problem exists.
The news has been welcomed by residents and local councillors, one of which said he was 'euphoric'.
Dorothy Kirk, Cornwall Council local member for Calstock, said: "I’m delighted to see the speed cameras in place and have received many favourable comments from local residents. The A390 through St Ann’s Chapel has seen many accidents and much damage to vehicles in recent years and it is imperative, for the safety of local residents – especially the children – that drivers respect the speed limit.
"It is reassuring to know now that the prospect of being caught on camera should deter those drivers who might otherwise have risked ignoring the 30mph limit. Cornwall Council officers have been very helpful and responsive, and I thank them for their patience and their diligence. I hope we can all now look forward to a safer future."
Councillor John Wells from Calstock Parish Council, said: "St. Ann’s Chapel is essentially a large, long and mainly linear village with residents living on both sides of the very busy A390; it also has two junior and pre-schools situated just off the main road. The huge growth of traffic through the village in the past few years is now estimated to be between 2.5 and 3 million vehicles a year, and speeding is a serious concern for the local community.
"In October last year we started a Community Speedwatch group. Only a few weeks ago we recorded 14 vehicles travelling at reportable speeds (35 mph or more) in one quiet ‘off peak’ hour.
"The new bi-directional speed cameras have only been installed for a few days, yet the change in traffic behaviour is so noticeable that many people have already commented to me on how much safer the road already appears to be. It seems that the cameras are already have a positive impact.
"When asked how I feel about these cameras I give a one word answer: ‘euphoric’. This is the culmination of many years effort to obtain funding and permission to have them installed.”
Adrian Leisk, Head of Road Safety for Devon & Cornwall Police and chair of the Vision Zero South West enforcement group, said: “Speed is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ contributory factors to serious and fatal collisions. Travelling too fast means you have less time and space to react and significantly increases your risk of serious or fatal injuries in the event of a crash. The higher the speed, generally the worse the severity of injury.
“We are taking this opportunity to point out the location of the camera systems and to explain that they will record excess speeds in both directions. Unlike older technology, they do not need painted lines on the road, or loops sunk into the road surface. They also use infra-red low light technology so will not ‘flash’ like the legacy systems.
“The cameras are set to go live during the next week, so please take this as an advanced warning and don’t get caught out. The aim is very clearly to encourage drivers to change behaviour and slow down. It’s that simple. Success for us is detecting the least number of offences at these sites.
“Where we have installed these systems recently, the overwhelming majority of drivers detected are local people so please spread the message to your friends and family.”