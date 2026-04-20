A VILLAGE is set to see its speed limit reduced following concerns about local safety.
National Highways has agreed to reduce the speed on a stretch of the A388 passing through Treburley from 40mph to 30mph, after residents expressed fears surrounding its speed.
Outside of Treburley much of the A388 has a 60mph speed limit, meaning some motorists are failing to slow as they pass through.
Cornwall councillor for the area Adrian Parsons (Lib Dem, Altarnun and Stoke Climsland) has said this is not only good news for Treburley, but also positive for other surrounding villages and hamlets.
Speaking to us, Cllr Parsons said: “Over recent years, we have seen an increase in traffic on our rural roads, and for a considerable time there have been ongoing concerns about highway safety along the A388. Residents in Treburley have been calling for a reduction in the speed limit through the village for a number of years. This is to improve safety for pedestrians who need to cross the road to reach the bus stop, school, social club, and other local facilities.
“Motorists from nearby villages such as Rezare and Trebullett have also raised concerns, regularly reporting near misses when entering or exiting junctions in the village due to the need to cross the main road.”
Alongside a speed reduction to the stretch, Cllr Parsons has expressed that there are also provisions for the installation of a speed camera within the 30mph zone.
Cllr Parsons continued: “Highways have now agreed to reduce the speed limit to 30mph; however, this reduction must be accompanied by a speed camera to ensure the limit is properly enforced.
“This has been made possible through the efforts of the parish council, which successfully applied for funding via the Local Network Highways Programme.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.