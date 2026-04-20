Speaking to us, Cllr Parsons said: “Over recent years, we have seen an increase in traffic on our rural roads, and for a considerable time there have been ongoing concerns about highway safety along the A388. Residents in Treburley have been calling for a reduction in the speed limit through the village for a number of years. This is to improve safety for pedestrians who need to cross the road to reach the bus stop, school, social club, and other local facilities.