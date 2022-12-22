Two of the proposals were not supported by the public. One was closing Castle Street to through traffic, restricting access to buses and local residents only. Over half were against this with over a third in favour. The other was creating a pedestrian priority zone in Barras Street, including removing the mini roundabouts. Around four in ten people were for and against this with slightly more opposed. The town council agreed not to proceed with either of these measures at the moment but to keep the situation under review as circumstances change and in light of the impact of the other changes once they are implemented.