Liskeard Town Council has agreed to back the views of local people on plans to make walking and cycling easier and safer in the town.
The council launched the consultation after using a grant from Cornwall Council to commission the charity Sustrans to draw up a local cycling and walking infrastructure plan (LCWIP) for Liskeard.
Sustrans has also developed more detailed plans for priority routes. The plans and the detailed responses to the consultation can be viewed on the town council website at www.liskeard.gov.uk
Almost 400 people responded to the online consultation, which was backed up by opportunities for the public to comment in person at the Liskeard Show and at the monthly Safer Liskeard sessions in Fore Street.
More than four in five people supported putting in a separate cycle path and footpath along the side of Charter Way, making this the most popular proposal. Many people cited safety concerns about the current situation.
Almost two thirds supported introducing two-way cycle paths on Plymouth Road. A similar number were in favour of new crossings and road narrowing at the junctions of Dean Hill and Limes Lane with Dean Street to make crossing safer, on this busy route to school.
In the centre of town, more than seven in ten people approved of the idea of increasing the pavement space at the top of Bay Tree Hill, to make a pedestrian- focused, attractive area, including seating, bay trees and cycle stands. This would mean moving a couple of parking spaces. There was also strong support for changing the existing bus stops on the Parade, with over half of respondents opting for relocating the bus interchange, possibly to the Cattle Market, and around a third wanting to see longer bus bays. These options are currently being investigated further.
At its meeting on November 29, the town council voted to support all these recommendations which had gained local support.
Over four in five people wanted to see an extension to the current 20mph limit in the central shopping streets. There was less certainty about introducing a 20mph zone which covered most or all of Liskeard with just under a half supporting it and four in ten opposing. The town council will now develop more detailed plans on this and undertake further consultation.
Two of the proposals were not supported by the public. One was closing Castle Street to through traffic, restricting access to buses and local residents only. Over half were against this with over a third in favour. The other was creating a pedestrian priority zone in Barras Street, including removing the mini roundabouts. Around four in ten people were for and against this with slightly more opposed. The town council agreed not to proceed with either of these measures at the moment but to keep the situation under review as circumstances change and in light of the impact of the other changes once they are implemented.
The plans have been developed in conjunction with the Looe Valley Trails project, who will also be bringing forward proposed improvements to areas such as New Road, as part of the Liskeard loop.
The town council will now work with Cornwall Council to find opportunities to apply for grant money to make the changes. There are a number of possibilities related to levelling up funds and active travel, plus contributions from recent and future housing and commercial developments.
Mayor of Liskeard Cllr Simon Cassidy said: “I’d like to thank all the local people who contributed to the development of the plans and everyone who responded to the consultation. We have listened to what you have said and revised the plans accordingly.”
Town Councillor Rachel Brooks, who chairs the Active Travel Working Group, said: “We know that communities are healthier where people can easily shop and get to school and work by bike or on foot. Having these well-developed plans and evidence of public support puts us in a really good position to apply for the significant grant money we’ll need to make them a reality.”