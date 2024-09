While it is understood that there is no immediate risk to the future of Bodmin Leisure Centre, residents living adjacent to Halgavor Moor, a stretch of land which is the subject of an active planning application by Wainhomes for 540 dwellings, said they were concerned over the future of the leisure centre if the ACV was allowed to lapse. They were also concerned over what they perceive as an encroachment onto land currently used by the leisure centre in the submitted plans for the development.