A SIGHT loss charity in Cornwall has announced the appointment of four new trustees who are set to bring a wealth of insight and experience to the board.
iSightCornwall, which is due to celebrate its 170th anniversary next year, has welcomed Mel Richardson; Beatrix Love, Jahred Love, and Rhys Morris to its Board of Trustees, bringing with them personal and professional experience from the business, volunteering, charity, and technology sectors.
Mel is well known within the business community for her work as manager of Newham’s Business Improvement District and for her consultancy business specialising in Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), project management and funding. Mel has worked with the public, private and voluntary sectors throughout her career and possesses significant expertise in risk management, strategic oversight, and good governance which will be invaluable to the board.
She has also been a member of iSightCornwall for many years, becoming an avid supporter after learning about the charity’s work through the Newham BID.
Beatrix is an iSightCornwall client, she is registered severely sight impaired and so she brings lived experience of sight loss to the board. She has a diverse background in business and home education and has first-hand experience of many of the charity’s services.
Jahred works as a software and electronics engineer and, as husband to Beatrix, brings his own lived experience with sight loss. Jahred leads the global call quality strategy for an international telecommunications company and is keen to help promote the charity’s work.
Rhys is one of iSightCornwall’s most active volunteer drivers. A retired manufacturing manager, Rhys learnt about iSightCornwall when his late wife suddenly lost her sight and became a client. He is also a very active member of Lions International and has a wealth of experience in fundraising, charity, and raising awareness.
Each trustee has been co-opted onto the board and iSightCornwall members will have the opportunity to vote on their election at the charity’s next AGM.