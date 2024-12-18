CORNWALL and the Isles of Scilly is one of 17 NHS areas who will share £3.5 million in funding to trial innovative ways to treat musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.
Research shows that currently 36,000 work-age residents within the county are economically inactive - meaning they are out of work and not looking for work - due to ill health.
Almost as many, 33,400 people, are managing work-limiting health conditions in their jobs.
Now, as part of the Government’s drive to tackle economic inactivity, NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly are set to receive funding of up to £300,000 to help improve MSK services.
It will mean people with back, joint and muscle issues living in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will be treated more quickly and supported to stay in or return to work.
The MSK Community Delivery Programme will be administered through NHS England’s Getting it Right First Programme - and will give Integrated Care Boards the resources and leadership to develop more efficient ways of getting MSK patients treated, off waiting lists and back onto the path of employment.
Dr Chris Reid, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, said: “We welcome this funding to help patients receive the care they need to manage their conditions, to stay and thrive in work, and to remain independent.
“This adds to our WorkWell service which provides holistic support to people who are struggling to stay in work due to health conditions – and our work locally to connect them with social prescribers, use approved technology to self-manage their condition and offer group classes to help manage pain.
“We are also running super clinics where patients can meet surgical and physio teams and receive support prior to surgery or be directed to alternative care.”