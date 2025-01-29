SOME of Cornwall’s best family attractions have shone following the Primary Times Cornwall Star Awards for 2024.
After a five-year hiatus, Primary Times Cornwall has announced the return of its awards which aim to celebrate the best of what local tourism and family-orientated businesses have to offer.
The awards winners are chosen by the readers of Primary Times, namely local families with primary school-aged children. Readers are tasked with completing a survey, providing authentic insight into what readers value most from local businesses, providing information and recommendations to local families at a time when personal budgets are tighter than ever.
This year, the prestigious ‘Which activity, attraction, entertainer, or venue would you most recommend to your family or friends?’ category has been awarded to Camel Creek Family Adventure Park, with readers praising their extensive range of rides and facilities, seasonal events, variety of children’s activities, all-weather flexibility and overall appearance. Camel Creek was also a successful winner in the ‘Best Full Day Out,’ ‘Best Value for Money’, ‘Best Indoor Play/Activity Centre’ and ‘Best Party Venue or Entertainer’ categories
In total there were eight different categories covering a variety of different family-friendly needs with other winners and runners-up including Lappa Valley near Newquay, Paradise Park at Hayle, The Lost Gardens of Heligan near St Austell, Kidzworld near St Austell, Raze the Roof in Penryn, The Royal Cornwall Show, Rogue Theatre, The Great Estate Festival, Trevaskis Farm near Hayle and Boo Koos which has restaurant locations in Falmouth and Helston
Linda Edwards, publishing editor at Primary Times said: “Thank you to all of the readers who have taken part in the 2024 survey, these results will help local families choose fun activities and places to visit. Each winner should be proud of their success in offering exactly what our readers want and I particularly congratulate Camel Creek Family Adventure Park for being our overall winner, winning four categories. We’d also like to applaud Camel Creek’s ability to connect with visitors and keep improving, setting a high standard for family-friendly attractions in the area. We look forward to seeing what the next twelve months will bring and how the local attractions and venues will evolve and develop.”
Representatives of Camel Creek Family Adventure Park were presented with a unique trophy for winning the category's Family Full Day Out, Best Value for Money, Best Party Venue, and Most Recommend to Your Friends.
A spokesperson from Camel Creek said: “The whole team at Camel Creek are so proud to have won six out of the eight main categories in the 2024 Primary Times Star Awards! Last year was an incredible year for Camel Creek, with brand new attractions, major investments, and exciting new events added to the park. Seeing how much our visitors have enjoyed these changes means the world to us, and we’re so grateful to everyone who voted for us. These awards were the perfect way to top off a successful year, and we can’t wait to welcome both returning and new visitors in 2025 to experience what makes Camel Creek so special!”