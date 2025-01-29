A spokesperson from Camel Creek said: “The whole team at Camel Creek are so proud to have won six out of the eight main categories in the 2024 Primary Times Star Awards! Last year was an incredible year for Camel Creek, with brand new attractions, major investments, and exciting new events added to the park. Seeing how much our visitors have enjoyed these changes means the world to us, and we’re so grateful to everyone who voted for us. These awards were the perfect way to top off a successful year, and we can’t wait to welcome both returning and new visitors in 2025 to experience what makes Camel Creek so special!”