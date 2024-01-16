A spokesperson said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system at Saltash, trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Penzance. Disruption is expected until the end of the day. Train services between Plymouth and Penzance may be delayed by up to 10 minutes. "If you arrive at your destination 15 or more minutes late because your GWR train was delayed or cancelled, you can claim Delay Repay compensation. Please keep your ticket and visit GWR.com/DelayRepay"