Cornwall takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Patrick Jack
Tuesday 5th July 2022 10:13 am
A Cornwall takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sun Fung House, a takeaway at Sun Fuko House, 15 Church Street, Callington, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on June 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 388 takeaways with ratings, 280 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.