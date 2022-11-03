Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday 3rd November 2022 10:08 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Chequered Flag, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Chequered Flag (Sw), Plymouth Road, Liskeard, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,579 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,285 (81%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.