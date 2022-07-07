Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday 7th July 2022 10:22 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Thai Chef, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Trelyn, 42 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle was given the score after assessment on June 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,544 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,276 (83%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.