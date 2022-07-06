Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday 6th July 2022 9:29 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Nepalese Gurkha Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 The Moor, Falmouth, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,544 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,276 (83%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.