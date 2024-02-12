A MYSTERY man from Cornwall known only as Mr. P, has scooped a whopping £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, January 12.
EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw but the special draw on January 12 saw 10 lucky UK millionaires made in one night. And lucky Mr. P was one of those very lucky winners.
The Cornish local who played a Lucky Dip, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for Mr. P for winning this wonderful prize. He has become a million pounds richer overnight. Huge congratulations!”
