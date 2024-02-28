Cornwall Partnership Trust provides some of the worst non-clinical support to disabled patients in England, new figures show.
Disability Rights UK said while the national picture was generally positive, true experiences of disabled patients may differ due to high staff vacancies and lower expectations.
The patient-led assessment of the care environment is an annual survey of NHS patients, who review the care they received across a variety of topics, including privacy, food, and cleanliness.
It shows Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust scored 71% for the non-clinical support it provided to disabled patients in 2022-23 – among the lowest ratings in the country.
This was up slightly from the year before, when disability services were rated at 69%.
Nationally, 84% of patients with a disability were satisfied with the level of non-clinical care they received last year – a slight increase on 83% in 2022.
Non-clinical support includes accessibility, clear signage, and other measures to support the needs of a disabled patient.
Fazilet Hadi, head of policy at Disability Rights UK said the figures are "positive" but should be treated with caution.
She added: "Where staffing is under pressure, care and support becomes more transactional, as time for communication, personalised support and empathy is in short supply.
"We also need to consider whether expectations of care by disabled people are lower than they should be and whether disabled people feel they need to be loyal to those providing essential support."
The figures also showed non-clinical support for dementia patients at Cornwall Partnership Trust was scored at 66%.
The food supplied was scored at 89%, while the cleanliness of the facilities stood at 98%.