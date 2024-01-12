Cornwall Partnership Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 7 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,123 people in hospital with Covid as of January 7.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 36% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 5.