Cornwall establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond
Wednesday 2nd November 2022 9:42 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Copley Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at Copley Arms, Church Hill, Hessenford, Torpoint was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 546 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 396 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.